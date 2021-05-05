US Ecology (ECOL) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on US Ecology (ECOL), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Ecology with a $48.67 average price target, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $45.72 and a one-year low of $26.69. Currently, US Ecology has an average volume of 150.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECOL in relation to earlier this year.

US Ecology, Inc. provides environmental services to commercial and government entities. It addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.