US Bancorp (USB) Receives a Hold from Nomura

Howard Kim- April 7, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT

In a report released today, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on US Bancorp (USB), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $47.96, implying a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on US Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.64 billion and net profit of $1.49 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.8 billion and had a net profit of $1.86 billion.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

