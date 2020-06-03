US Bancorp (USB) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Bank of America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $43.86 average price target.

Based on US Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.75 billion and net profit of $1.17 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.55 billion and had a net profit of $1.7 billion.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.