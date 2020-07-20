US Bancorp (USB) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

Ryan Adist- July 19, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT

In a report issued on July 16, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $43.22 average price target, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

US Bancorp’s market cap is currently $54.27B and has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts