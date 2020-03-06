US Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on US Auto Parts Network (PRTS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 38.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Auto Parts Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

Based on US Auto Parts Network’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRTS in relation to earlier this year.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories.