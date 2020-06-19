Urovant Sciences (UROV) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urovant Sciences (UROV) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Urovant Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.98 and a one-year low of $6.55. Currently, Urovant Sciences has an average volume of 72.25K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for urologic conditions. Its pipeline includes Vibegron (RVT-901) and URO-902. The company was founded on January 27, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.