Urovant Sciences (UROV) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Urovant Sciences (UROV), with a price target of $16.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.04, close to its 52-week high of $16.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urovant Sciences is a Hold with an average price target of $16.18.

Urovant Sciences’ market cap is currently $508.8M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.50.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for urologic conditions. Its pipeline includes Vibegron (RVT-901) and URO-902. The company was founded on January 27, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.