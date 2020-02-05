Urovant Sciences (UROV) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urovant Sciences (UROV) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Urovant Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Urovant Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $26.44 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for urologic conditions. Its pipeline includes Vibegron (RVT-901) and URO-902. The company was founded on January 27, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.