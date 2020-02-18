Urovant Sciences (UROV) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Urovant Sciences (UROV) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Urovant Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, representing a 177.8% upside. In a report issued on February 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.98 and a one-year low of $6.45. Currently, Urovant Sciences has an average volume of 59.02K.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for urologic conditions. Its pipeline includes Vibegron (RVT-901) and URO-902. The company was founded on January 27, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.