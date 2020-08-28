Urogen Pharma (URGN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Urogen Pharma (URGN), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00.

The company has a one-year high of $37.08 and a one-year low of $13.12. Currently, Urogen Pharma has an average volume of 150K.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology. Its pipeline includes upper tract urothelial carcinoma, low grade non muscle invasive bladder cancer, carcinoma in situ of the bladder, and overactive bladder. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.