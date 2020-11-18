Urogen Pharma (URGN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Oppenheimer gave Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.80, representing a 72.7% upside. In a report issued on November 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.21 and a one-year low of $13.12. Currently, Urogen Pharma has an average volume of 146.2K.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology. Its pipeline includes upper tract urothelial carcinoma, low grade non muscle invasive bladder cancer, carcinoma in situ of the bladder, and overactive bladder. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.