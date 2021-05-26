Urban Outfitters (URBN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 74.4% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Urban Outfitters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.27, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion and net profit of $28.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $19.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of URBN in relation to earlier this year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment contains the Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, and Urban Outfitters brands; and its Food and Beverage division. The Wholesale segment designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, active wear, and home goods under the Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters brands. The company was founded by Richard A. Hayne and Scott A. Belair in 1970 and is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA.