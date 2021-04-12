Urban Outfitters (URBN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.56, close to its 52-week high of $41.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 79.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Urban Outfitters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.82, representing a -10.0% downside. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Urban Outfitters’ market cap is currently $3.85B and has a P/E ratio of 3831.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.55.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment contains the Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, and Urban Outfitters brands; and its Food and Beverage division. The Wholesale segment designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, active wear, and home goods under the Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters brands. The company was founded by Richard A. Hayne and Scott A. Belair in 1970 and is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA.

