Urban Outfitters (URBN) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) on February 14 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.6% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Ralph Lauren.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Urban Outfitters with a $27.92 average price target, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on February 3, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $55.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $86.41 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.