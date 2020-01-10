Urban Outfitters (URBN) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Urban Outfitters with a $27.90 average price target, which is a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $55.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $77.52 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.