Urban Outfitters (URBN) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.40, close to its 52-week low of $19.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 65.0% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Hold with an average price target of $25.18, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $86.41 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.