Urban Outfitters (URBN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.45, close to its 52-week high of $32.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Urban Outfitters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.89, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Urban Outfitters’ market cap is currently $3.17B and has a P/E ratio of -373.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.04.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment contains the Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, and Urban Outfitters brands; and its Food and Beverage division. The Wholesale segment designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, active wear, and home goods under the Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters brands. The company was founded by Richard A. Hayne and Scott A. Belair in 1970 and is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA.

