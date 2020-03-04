Urban Outfitters (URBN) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

Catie Powers- March 4, 2020, 9:42 AM EDT

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Boss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 52.4% success rate. Boss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Ralph Lauren, and Dollar Tree.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Hold with an average price target of $25.00, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $86.41 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.

