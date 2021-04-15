Uranium Energy (UEC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Energy (UEC), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Uranium Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.38, which is a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.75 price target.

Uranium Energy’s market cap is currently $663.9M and has a P/E ratio of -31.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UEC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Scott Melbye, the EVP of UEC bought 60,000 shares for a total of $55,800.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.