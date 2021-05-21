Uranium Energy (UEC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Energy (UEC), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 53.5% and a 75.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uranium Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.38.

Based on Uranium Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UEC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Scott Melbye, the EVP of UEC bought 60,000 shares for a total of $55,800.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.