Uranium Energy (UEC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Energy (UEC) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uranium Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

Based on Uranium Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.33 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.