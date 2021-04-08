Uranium Energy (UEC) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Uranium Energy (UEC) on April 6 and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 67.9% and a 88.2% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

Uranium Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.38, which is a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $0.59. Currently, Uranium Energy has an average volume of 6.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UEC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Scott Melbye, the EVP of UEC bought 60,000 shares for a total of $55,800.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.