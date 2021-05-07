UR-Energy (URG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on UR-Energy (URG), with a price target of $2.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.31.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UR-Energy with a $1.93 average price target.

UR-Energy’s market cap is currently $248.1M and has a P/E ratio of -16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of URG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Gary Huber, a Director at URG sold 128,000 shares for a total of $153,600.

Ur-Energy, Inc. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio include the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W. Pitman on March 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.