Upwork (UPWK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Upwork (UPWK) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.15, close to its 52-week low of $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Upwork has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

Based on Upwork’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.83 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.37 million.

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. It provides managed services and marketplace offerings such as Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded in December 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.