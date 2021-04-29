Upwork (UPWK) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Buy rating on Upwork (UPWK) yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Group Holdings, Mercadolibre, and Leaf Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upwork is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.20.

Upwork’s market cap is currently $6.23B and has a P/E ratio of -258.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.26.

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. It provides managed services and marketplace offerings such as Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded in December 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.