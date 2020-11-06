Upland Software (UPLD) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Upland Software (UPLD) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.60, close to its 52-week high of $51.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.48 and a one-year low of $20.75. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 343.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPLD in relation to earlier this year.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.