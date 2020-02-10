Upland Software (UPLD) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 69.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Bill.com Holdings, and PROS Holdings.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

The company has a one-year high of $54.87 and a one-year low of $31.25. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 206.7K.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations.