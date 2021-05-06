Upland Software (UPLD) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.57, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.00 and a one-year low of $26.56. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 223.8K.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.