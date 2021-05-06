Upland Software (UPLD) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Christine Brown- May 6, 2021, 10:38 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.57, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.00 and a one-year low of $26.56. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 223.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts