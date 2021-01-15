Upland Software (UPLD) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 74.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.48 and a one-year low of $20.75. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 249.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.