Upland Software (UPLD) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Richard Davis from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.5% and a 86.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Sprout Social, and Salesforce.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Based on Upland Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.69 million.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations.