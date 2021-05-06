Upland Software (UPLD) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 71.7% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.57, implying a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Upland Software’s market cap is currently $1.4B and has a P/E ratio of -25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.16.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.