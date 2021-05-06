Upland Software (UPLD) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Brian Anderson- May 6, 2021, 6:27 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 71.7% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Upland Software has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.57, implying a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Upland Software’s market cap is currently $1.4B and has a P/E ratio of -25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.16.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts