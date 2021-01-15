Unum Group (UNM) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on Unum Group (UNM) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unum Group is a Hold with an average price target of $23.00, representing a -7.9% downside. In a report issued on January 8, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

Unum Group’s market cap is currently $5.17B and has a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.47.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum U.S., Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum U.S. segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The Unum UK segment offers insurance for group long-term disability, group life, and supplemental lines of business which include dental, individual disability, and critical illness products. The Colonial Life segment includes insurance for accident, sickness, disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. The Closed Block segment consists of individual disability, group and individual long-term care, and other insurance products no longer actively marketed. The Corporate segment refers to investment income on corporate assets and other corporate income and expenses not allocated to a line of business; and interest expense on corporate debt other than non-recourse debt. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.