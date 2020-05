Unum Group (UNM) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on May 4, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Unum Group (UNM), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Unum Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.67, implying a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Unum Group’s market cap is currently $3.09B and has a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum U.S., Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum U.S. segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The Unum UK segment offers insurance for group long-term disability, group life, and supplemental lines of business which include dental, individual disability, and critical illness products. The Colonial Life segment includes insurance for accident, sickness, disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. The Closed Block segment consists of individual disability, group and individual long-term care, and other insurance products no longer actively marketed. The Corporate segment refers to investment income on corporate assets and other corporate income and expenses not allocated to a line of business; and interest expense on corporate debt other than non-recourse debt. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.