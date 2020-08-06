Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Business First Bancshares, and Meta Financial Group.

Univest Of Pennsylvania has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Univest Of Pennsylvania’s market cap is currently $465.4M and has a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UVSP in relation to earlier this year.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services through the Univest Bank and Trust Co. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. Univest was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.