Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 55.6% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.31 and a one-year low of $4.47. Currently, Universal Technical Institute has an average volume of 172.2K.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.