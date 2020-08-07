Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.50, which is a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Universal Technical Institute’s market cap is currently $270M and has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.