Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 52.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $9.75 average price target, representing a 51.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Universal Technical Institute’s market cap is currently $210.5M and has a P/E ratio of -88.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.