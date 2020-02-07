Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma maintained a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.84, close to its 52-week high of $8.00.

Sharma has an average return of 8.9% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on Universal Technical Institute’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.72 million.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments.