Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.47, close to its 52-week high of $9.76.

Sharma has an average return of 24.0% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #4066 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.76 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, Universal Technical Institute has an average volume of 129.3K.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments.