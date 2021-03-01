Universal Health (UHS) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Hold rating on Universal Health (UHS) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.50.

Universal Health’s market cap is currently $10.65B and has a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.05.

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.