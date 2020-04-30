Universal Health (UHS) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on Universal Health (UHS) yesterday and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.4% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.55, implying a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Universal Health’s market cap is currently $9.46B and has a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.