Universal Health (UHS) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Universal Health (UHS), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.16, close to its 52-week low of $65.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 42.0% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.00, implying an 87.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $104.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Universal Health’s market cap is currently $6.78B and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.