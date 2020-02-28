Universal Health (UHS) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Universal Health (UHS), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Health with a $163.67 average price target.

Based on Universal Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $245 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $158 million.

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. It operates through the Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.