Universal Electronics (UEIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Electronics (UEIC) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 61.1% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, Brightcove, and Harmonic.

Universal Electronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.50.

Based on Universal Electronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $156 million and net profit of $12.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a net profit of $7.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UEIC in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Electronics, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. It offers pre-programmed universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits; and software applications for televisions, audio-video accessories, intelligent wireless security, and smart home products. The company was founded on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, CA.