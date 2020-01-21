Universal Display (OLED) Receives a Sell from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Sell rating on Universal Display (OLED) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.85, close to its 52-week high of $230.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 52.9% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Universal Display with a $192.67 average price target.

Based on Universal Display’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OLED in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.