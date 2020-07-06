Universal Display (OLED) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Hold rating on Universal Display (OLED) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.54.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Universal Display with a $164.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $230.32 and a one-year low of $105.11. Currently, Universal Display has an average volume of 446K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OLED in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.