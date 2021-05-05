Universal Display (OLED) Gets a Sell Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Sell rating on Universal Display (OLED), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $222.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 55.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $248.71.

Based on Universal Display’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 million and net profit of $53.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a net profit of $26.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OLED in relation to earlier this year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.