Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Unity Biotechnology (UBX), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 50.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unity Biotechnology is a Hold with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.44 and a one-year low of $2.72. Currently, Unity Biotechnology has an average volume of 835.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UBX in relation to earlier this year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to extend the human health span. The company was founded by Nathaniel David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi and Daohong Zhou in March 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.