Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Unity Biotechnology (UBX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 42.8% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Unity Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Unity Biotechnology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.03 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to extend the human health span. The company was founded by Nathaniel David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi and Daohong Zhou in March 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.