Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Unity Biotechnology (UBX) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unity Biotechnology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00, a 258.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.42 and a one-year low of $4.62. Currently, Unity Biotechnology has an average volume of 219.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UBX in relation to earlier this year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to extend the human health span. The company was founded by Nathaniel David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi and Daohong Zhou in March 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.